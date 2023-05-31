Disney100 Celebrates Wonder of Pixar with New Events and Offerings for Games

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. This month, Disney’s “Wonder of…” series is all about Pixar and new offerings in various mobile and console games.

What’s Happening:

is officially underway and this year fans will have no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. One of the easiest ways for fans to get in on the fun is by shopping! New and favorite collections will be popping up all year long as part of Disney’s monthly “Wonder of…” series.

For the month of June, the Wonder of… spotlight shines on Pixar with an emphasis on mobile games and themed events that are as spectacular as the movies and characters they represent!

Links to featured items can be found below. Be sure to check back soon to see who’s next in the “Wonder of…” series.

When it comes our exciting new Pixar games offerings, an all-new season featuring Toy Story races into Disney Speedstorm June 13! Race on an out-of-this-world track inspired by Andy's Room from the Toy Story films. Collect exciting new racers Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bo Peep to show your challengers you're not playing around.

From wearing a cozy Red Panda Onesie to decorating with an iconic aquarium full of bubbles, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are invited to celebrate the Wonder of Pixar with the latest Star Path! Launching in early June alongside “The Remembering” update, Valley Villagers can grow their Pixar collection with a number of items inspired by Finding Nemo, Turning Red, Inside Out, and even this year’s upcoming Elemental.

Fans of Disney Emoji Blitz can keep adding to their collection of Platinum Emojis and celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney and the Wonder of Pixar in this month’s Token Quest! Play Ursula’s Pride Parade Token Quest throughout the month of June for your chance to collect Platinum Nemo. Collect all 12 Platinum Emojis and win the Platinum Minnie Emoji!

In Disney Mirrorverse, add a new Pixar Guardian to your team this June – and you will not believe his evolved look! Dash Parr runs circles around Fractured foes in an incredibly amplified super suit you'll need to see in action. Add this super Pixar hero to your in-game team starting June 26!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.