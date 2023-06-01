Mickey Shaped Pride Mural Adorns the Purple Wall at the Magic Kingdom

Pride Month is here, and alongside a new mural at EPCOT, another mural celebrating the LGBTQI+ community has been added to the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- This new Pride mural features the colors of the rainbow, covering all spectrums of the LGBTQI+ community, with the word “Love” featured inside a purple Mickey Mouse head.
- The painted mural can be found along the famous “Purple Wall” in Tomorrowland, between Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and Tomorrowland Terrace.
- A second Pride mural can be found over at EPCOT, bringing the colors of the rainbow to Spaceship Earth.
