Swingin’ With The Mouse Brings The Jazziest Show On Earth to Southern California in September 2023

Swingin' With The Mouse, the acclaimed jazz project inspired by classic animated films, brings the magic of jazz to Downey and Thousand Oaks in September 2023.

What’s Happening:

Swingin' With The Mouse’s unique sound infuses beloved childhood classics with a fresh jazz twist, creating an enchanting musical experience.

Guest vocalists for the upcoming performances will be announced at a later date, but attendees can expect to enjoy a night of uplifting rhythms and unforgettable melodies performed by stars of their favorite films, TV shows, and Broadway original casts.

Performances will take place at the Downey Theatre on Thursday, September 29th at 8:00 p.m. and The Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks on Friday, September 30th at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase swinginmusic.com

Swingin' With The Mouse promises to be a night to remember, so be sure to purchase your tickets early before they sell out.

To purchase tickets or for more information about these events, visit swinginmusic.com

What They’re Saying:

Producer Pablo Rossil: "We are excited to bring Swingin' With The Mouse back to Southern California in a grander version than ever before. Our talented musicians and special guest vocalists will take the audience on a unique journey through some of the most iconic songs from classic animated films, featuring fresh and exciting jazz arrangements. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment."

About Swingin’ With The Music: