Photos: Beignets Expressed Open in Downtown Disney District

Earlier this year, it was announced that a major renovation was coming to the popular Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen location at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District. As part of that major refurbishment Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Express was transformed into Beignets Expressed.

The new quick service dining location brings a completely new aesthetic to the location, which now specializes exclusively in Beignets and specialty beverages. Perfect for park regulars and locals, Beignets Expressed also features a menu that will feature new flavors each month.

The official Disneyland website describes the location as a place to “enjoy irresistible beignets prepared and served classically—fried and topped with heaping mounds of powdered sugar—and as specialty glazed beignets dipped, drizzled and sprinkled in infinitely delicious flavors!”

Before adopting the new aesthetics, Beignets Expressed and Neighboring Jazz Kitchen restaurant were based on the Ralph Brennan original in New Orleans, where the family entered the hospitality business in 1943 with the purchase of the historic Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. Once the headquarters of the notorious pirate Jean Lafitte. During its 200-year-plus history, personalities ranging from Mark Twain to Frank Sinatra have passed through its doors.