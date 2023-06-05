Walt Disney World Opens Up Bonus Reservations for Annual Passholders for All of June

As part of V.I.Passholder Days this month, Walt Disney World has opened up the bonus reservation categories for Annual Passholders, allowing extra park reservations to be made at once.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is currently hosting V.I.Passholder Days new Figment magnet exclusive lounge at EPCOT

As part of the festivities, bonus reservations have been opened up to Passholders for the entirety of the month.

Looking at the calendar, Annual Passholders can reserve EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Passholders with passes that are not blocked out on these dates may be able to make a bonus reservation (reservations that do not count towards the reservation holds for a pass type) to visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, subject to reservation availability.

V.I.Passholder Days continues every day through June 30th.



