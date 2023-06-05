Walt Disney World Opens Up Bonus Reservations for Annual Passholders for All of June

As part of V.I.Passholder Days this month, Walt Disney World has opened up the bonus reservation categories for Annual Passholders, allowing extra park reservations to be made at once.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is currently hosting V.I.Passholder Days, which features extra food and merchandise discounts, a new Figment magnet, an exclusive lounge at EPCOT, and more.
- As part of the festivities, bonus reservations have been opened up to Passholders for the entirety of the month.
- Looking at the calendar, Annual Passholders can reserve EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the entire month as a bonus reservation.
- Passholders with passes that are not blocked out on these dates may be able to make a bonus reservation (reservations that do not count towards the reservation holds for a pass type) to visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, subject to reservation availability.
- V.I.Passholder Days continues every day through June 30th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World has announced that they will soon be transitioning their Floral & Gifts operations to a third-party vendor.
- Disney Springs is celebrating Pride Month with decorations, some special food offerings and more.
- A new dessert is on its way to Connections Cafe at EPCOT, and will give park guests a taste of an authentic German dessert.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning