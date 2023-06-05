Walt Disney World Opens Up Bonus Reservations for Annual Passholders for All of June

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

As part of V.I.Passholder Days this month, Walt Disney World has opened up the bonus reservation categories for Annual Passholders, allowing extra park reservations to be made at once.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World is currently hosting V.I.Passholder Days, which features extra food and merchandise discounts, a new Figment magnet, an exclusive lounge at EPCOT, and more.
  • As part of the festivities, bonus reservations have been opened up to Passholders for the entirety of the month.
  • Looking at the calendar, Annual Passholders can reserve EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the entire month as a bonus reservation.

  • Passholders with passes that are not blocked out on these dates may be able to make a bonus reservation (reservations that do not count towards the reservation holds for a pass type) to visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, subject to reservation availability.
  • V.I.Passholder Days continues every day through June 30th.


More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning