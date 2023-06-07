Fantasy Flash Sale: $20 Select Plush Including Munchlings!

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today select Plush are on sale for just $20!.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering $20 Select Plush

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

Munchlings

Baymax 'more Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16 1/2"

Dale Falafel Pita Pocket Disney Munchlings Plush – Street Food – Medium 15 3/4"

Squirt Concha Bread Ice Cream Sandwich Disney Munchling Plush – Gourmet Goodies – Medium 15" – Finding Nemo

Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2"

Big Feet

Porg Big Feet Plush – Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 11"

Spider-Man Big Feet Plush – 11"

Dumbo Big Feet Plush – 11"

Orange Bird Scented Big Feet Plush – Small 11"

Small Plush…and a Large Alligator Loki

Alligator Loki Plush – Loki – 18"

Bingo Plush – Puppy Dog Pals – Small 8 1/2"

Sulley Plush – Monsters, Inc. – Small – 12"

Grogu The Child Baby Yoda Plush Doll

Well there you have it! $20 for adorable plush? Sign us up! Whether shopping for yourself or someone you love, these cute pals sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.