Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates 10 Years of Wilderness Explorers Program

“Caw, Caw, Roar!” Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating 10 years of the Wilderness Explorers Program, which has entertained more than 23 million guests since its start in 2013, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Wilderness Explorers is an interactive program that enables guests of all ages to be a hero in their own conservation story as they participate in a series of self-guided activities to learn about plants, animals and conservation.

Guests can earn more than 20 badges that range from helping save endangered species to recycling and protecting wildlife.

Many of the messages weaved into the program align with Disney’s Planet Possible, inspiring guests to picture what’s possible when they take action to help the planet – at the parks and at home.

Since debuting, more than 600 cast members have been part of the Wilderness Explorers program, and Disney took the chance to put the spotlight on two of them.

Nadine is a 21-year cast member and guest animal experience director whose passion for conservation and animals led to her assisting with the launch of the Wilderness Explorers program after the theatrical release of Pixar’s “Up.” “Seeing this program come to life through the eyes of Wilderness Explorers from across the globe has been incredibly inspiring.”



Current Wilderness Explorer Victoria first heard about the program at an information session during her Disney College Program and recently had a full-circle moment when she returned to the same panel that inspired her to apply to the program. “To be able to come back and inspire other interns to take their passion for conservation and the environment and extend those messages to guests is very rewarding.”



The Wilderness Explorers program supports Disney’s Planet Possible, a commitment to a brighter future supporting a healthier planet for people and wildlife. Since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund has directed more than $125 million to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet.

You can earn your first badge when you become an official Wilderness Explorer on your next trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Just look for the Wilderness Explorers banner as you enter the park, located between the Oasis and Discovery Island.