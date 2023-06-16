“GMA” Guest List: Chris Paul, Cast of “Sex and the City” and More to Appear Week of June 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 19th-24th:
- Monday, June 19
- Chris Paul (Sixty-One)
- Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings)
- Juneteenth performance by rapper Toosii
- Tuesday, June 20
- Diane Sawyer on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City
- Deborah Roberts with a look at Donna Summer’s disco collection up for auction
- Performance by Natalie Merchant
- Wednesday, June 21
- Victor Wembanyama
- GMA Out Loud with Juju Chang on trans athletes
- Chef Gustavo Tosta
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 22
- Juju Chang reports on missing children in FLDS
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City
- Sonal Dutt (PEOPLE’s food and lifestyle director)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 23
- Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury (And Just Like That)
- GMA Out Loud with Sean Hayes (Time Out; Good Night, Oscar)
- GMA Out Loud with a performance by Adam Lambert
- Saturday, June 24
- GMA Out Loud with Bretman Rock
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.