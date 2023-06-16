“GMA” Guest List: Chris Paul, Cast of “Sex and the City” and More to Appear Week of June 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 19th-24th:

Monday, June 19 Chris Paul ( Sixty-One ) Andrew Barth Feldman ( No Hard Feelings ) Juneteenth performance by rapper Toosii

Tuesday, June 20 Diane Sawyer on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City Deborah Roberts with a look at Donna Summer’s disco collection up for auction Performance by Natalie Merchant

Wednesday, June 21 Victor Wembanyama Diane Sawyer on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City GMA Out Loud with Juju Chang on trans athletes Chef Gustavo Tosta Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 22 Juju Chang reports on missing children in FLDS Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City Sonal Dutt (PEOPLE’s food and lifestyle director) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 23 Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury ( And Just Like That ) GMA Out Loud with Sean Hayes ( Time Out ; Good Night, Oscar ) GMA Out Loud with a performance by Adam Lambert

Saturday, June 24 GMA Out Loud with Bretman Rock Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.