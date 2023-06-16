“GMA” Guest List: Chris Paul, Cast of “Sex and the City” and More to Appear Week of June 19th

by |
Tags: , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 19th-24th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 19th-24th:

  • Monday, June 19
    • Chris Paul (Sixty-One)
    • Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings)
    • Juneteenth performance by rapper Toosii
  • Tuesday, June 20
    • Diane Sawyer on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City
    • Deborah Roberts with a look at Donna Summer’s disco collection up for auction
    • Performance by Natalie Merchant 
  • Wednesday, June 21
    • Victor Wembanyama
    • Diane Sawyer on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City
    • GMA Out Loud with Juju Chang on trans athletes
    • Chef Gustavo Tosta
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, June 22
    • Juju Chang reports on missing children in FLDS
    • Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon on the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City
    • Sonal Dutt (PEOPLE’s food and lifestyle director)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 23
    • Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury (And Just Like That)
    • GMA Out Loud with Sean Hayes (Time Out; Good Night, Oscar)
    • GMA Out Loud with a performance by Adam Lambert
  • Saturday, June 24
    • GMA Out Loud with Bretman Rock
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.