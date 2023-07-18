Colorful New “Doctor Who” Character Posters Released Teasing 60th Anniversary Specials and New Season

Doctor Who fans were treated to new character posters today, featuring the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors and their respective companions.

What’s Happening:

  • Four new Doctor Who character posters were released today, giving some new looks at both returning and new characters.
  • The new posters feature David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifthteenth Doctor, Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifthteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

