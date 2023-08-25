Ahsoka Tano Coming to “Fortnite” Later This Season

Ahsoka Tano will soon be making her debut in the popular video game Fortnite.
What’s Happening:
- Fortnite revealed on their official blog that Ahsoka Tano will be coming to the game “later in the season.”
- An exact date for her debut has not been revealed at this time.
- Ahsoka’s former Master, Anakin Skywalker, previously made his Fortnite debut back in May.
More Disney in Fortnite:
- Captain America soared into the game back in February.
- The Hulk recently smashed his way onto the island and became a playable character in the game.
- The island got taken to a galaxy far, far away as Luke, Leia and Han all joined the game.
- Marvel’s expert archers came to Fortnite as both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop appeared in the game.
- The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett joined the battle.
- There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury made his Fortnite debut.
- Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed up to help with the alien invasion happening this season.
- TRON received a Fortnite makeover with character skins and even the Light Cycle.
New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+. Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka.
