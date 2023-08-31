Full List of Friends of Disney Participants at Destination D23

With just over a week to go until Destination D23 kicks off at the Walt Disney World Resort, D23 has shared a list of partner companies that will have booths at the event.

Couldn’t get a ticket to Destination D23? You still have the opportunity to shop these fan-favorite brands by purchasing the D23 Shopping Spree at Destination D23 experience.

Lug

Lug is so excited to meet all of their fellow Disney fans attending Destination D23! They are a Walt Disney World-local family brand and this year’s presenting sponsor… and they want to help you live your best Lug life, which will start the moment you check in and pick up your Destination D23 event bag (complete with some surprises from them).

Be sure to stop by their booth in the Ink and Paint Marketplace, where you’ll be among the very first to get a sneak peek of their (not yet available) premiere Disney Parks x Lug boutique collaboration!! Lug will also be bringing a special curated collection of their favorite Bounding bags to shop.

Disney Rewards

Disney Rewards is proud to be the Platinum Sponsor of this year’s Destination D23. Stop by the Disney Rewards booth for special photo opportunities. Disney Rewards Cardmembers will also receive a complimentary gift (while supplies last). Booth is located on the second floor outside of the Ink & Paint

Learn how to make Disney dreams come true with your Disney Visa Credit Card from Chase at DisneyRewards.com

Charlotte Tilbury (online presence only)

Get ready to feel and believe the magic! Beauty entrepreneur and makeup artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury is celebrating the new Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury collaboration

Receive a free D100 x Charlotte Tilbury pin when you purchase one of her iconic, Disney collaboration products, including Charlotte’s iconic Magic Cream, now adorned with Tinkerbell, and her glowing Beauty Light Wands.

You don’t have to sleep to dream, darlings – discover more about Charlotte Tilbury at Destination D23!

Citizen Watch

Citizen participates at Destination D23 for the first time this year, to bring you your favorite characters perfectly designed on watches powered by any light.

As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, Citizen continues to bring your favorite characters to life through storytelling in each and every timepiece… watches featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, to new releases from Pixar, Marvel Star Wars Frozen , as well as Avatar ! Some pieces are even designed by renowned Disney illustrator Jeff Shelly.

, as well as ! Some pieces are even designed by renowned Disney illustrator Jeff Shelly. Don’t forget to visit the Citizen booth and try on a watch that makes you feel magical inside and out. Make a purchase and receive a very special gift.

Collectors Editions

Art publisher Collectors Editions is proud to present Disney Fine Art, featuring limited-edition and hand-painted original Disney artwork along with Cyclops Print Works, showcasing beautiful limited-edition Disney screen-print artwork from many of today’s most highly collected artists!

Stop by their location for special offers and an exclusive surprise giveaway.

Sunglass Hut

Discover a variety of Disney sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Coach! Choose from over 20 styles, including Wayfarer, New Wayfarer, Aviators, and more. Shop the latest limited-edition Disney x Ray-Ban Little Mermaid collection, which features adult and children’s styles.

Corkcicle

Corkcicle designs cool products that insulate your favorite things and elevate your every day. Whether you’re commuting, caravanning, cycling, catching some rays, or strolling through Disney parks, Corkcicle wants to be there to keep you cool every step of the way with the very best there is to offer in insulated drinkware, coolers, and bags.

Come check out the limited-edition D100 collection, including the famed Mickey Carry Sling.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Visit Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company at the Ink and Paint Marketplace and shop select blends from the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection, such as the devilishly delicious, newly released Disney Villains Coffee Trio

Other specialty blends for purchase include the Walt Disney World Resort Blend, Disney100 Blend The Mandalorian Precious Cargo Blend

Remember to also visit Joffrey’s Coffee Truck outside the Contemporary Resort—on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.—to enjoy a variety of caffeinated beverages and treats available for purchase.

All Disney Specialty Coffee Collection blends available at the booth while supplies last.

Lionel

Exclusive to Destination D23, Lionel is reaching into its archives and offering collectors a special Disney100 edition of the ground-breaking 1934 Mickey Mouse Handcar. Only available at the Destination D23 event, the Platinum Mickey Mouse Handcar is a stunning limited-edition, once-in-a-lifetime collectible that is sure to be one of the most coveted Disney products in Lionel’s 2023 product line. With only 115 available, be sure to stop in our booth and get yours before they’re gone!

Lionel is honored to be a part of this year’s Destination D23, bringing an extra touch of wonder through our Disney100 line of model train products—from electric train sets to lighted accessories, to our 2023 rendition of the iconic Mickey Mouse Handcar that began a truly extraordinary partnership between Walt Disney himself and the founder of Lionel, Joshua Lionel Cowen.

To see Lionel’s full line of Disney100 products, visit their booth at Destination D23, or go to www.lionel.com/handcar

The Op Games

Stop by The Op Games at Destination D23 to get a sneak peek and exclusive opportunity to playtest one of this holiday season’s most anticipated games! Test your quick-thinking skills in a Disney-themed lightning round of TAPPLE–the game with over 100 million views on TikTok, and shop limited-edition releases including the Disney 100th Anniversary Premium Dice Set.

For a guaranteed great game night, visit theop.games/collections/disney

Rock ’Em Socks

Shop at the World’s Largest Sock Store by Rock ’Em—with a variety of designs featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Princess, Mickey and Friends, and much more. Stop by the booth to get your hands on the Destination D23 show exclusive Figment socks.

RockLove Jewelry

RockLove continues to celebrate Disney100 with three new additions to our sterling silver Disney100 Crystal Collection! Dumbo The Aristocats ’ Marie join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Tinker Bell, Pooh, and Stitch with glittering aurora borealis cubic zirconia crystals that reflect a rainbow of colors as they catch the light.

’ Marie join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Tinker Bell, Pooh, and Stitch with glittering aurora borealis cubic zirconia crystals that reflect a rainbow of colors as they catch the light. Visit them in the Ink and Paint Marketplace to add these limited-edition pieces to your collection – also launching online at rocklove.com

Scentsy (online presence only)

Scentsy is thrilled to be participating in Destination D23! As the Official Home Fragrance of Walt Disney World Resort, Scentsy will be the presenting sponsor of Dumbo the Flying Elephant Smellephants on Parade Magic Kingdom

To learn more about their alliance with Walt Disney World and our products in The Disney Collection, click here

Steiff

Join Steiff—one of the earliest licensees selected to commercially produce Mickey Mouse plush toys—as we proudly present special anniversary collectibles issued exclusively for D100. We invite you to celebrate a century of storytelling with these rare and coveted “Button in Ear” limited editions, as we look forward to limitless decades of Disney magic that are yet to come!

More on Destination D23:

Destination D23 will take place from Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort.

D23 recently shared the entire schedule for the event

Saturday’s presentations will be live streamed on the Disney D23 YouTube channel

