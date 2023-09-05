Exclusive Early Screenings of “A Haunting in Venice” Available for D23 Gold Members

by |
Tags: , , ,

20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice hits theaters next week but D23 Gold Members can see the film early by taking advantage of an exclusive screening.

  • D23 is inviting Gold Members to enjoy a  thrilling Halloween séance at the A Haunting in Venice advanced screenings.
  • This special screening experience will take place nationwide, at the following locations.
    • Los Angeles, California – The Culver Theater 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT
    • New York, New York – AMC 19th St. East 6 – 7:00 p.m. ET
    • Denver, Colorado – SIE FilmCenter – 7:00 p.m. MT
    • Orlando, Florida – AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 – 7:00 p.m. ET
    • Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – South Beach 18 – 7:00 p.m. ET
  • All of these screenings will take place on September 12, 2023.
  • Tickets will be available today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and will be complimentary for Gold Members.
  • You can get your tickets here.

About A Haunting in Venice:

  • The film, which is based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including:
  • A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
  • Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party.
  • The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.
  •  A Haunting in Venice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring score by Hildur Guðnadóttir is available September 15, 2023.