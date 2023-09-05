Exclusive Early Screenings of “A Haunting in Venice” Available for D23 Gold Members

20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice hits theaters next week but D23 Gold Members can see the film early by taking advantage of an exclusive screening.

D23 A Haunting in Venice advanced screenings.

advanced screenings. This special screening experience will take place nationwide, at the following locations. Los Angeles, California – The Culver Theater 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT New York, New York – AMC 19th St. East 6 – 7:00 p.m. ET Denver, Colorado – SIE FilmCenter – 7:00 p.m. MT Orlando, Florida – AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – South Beach 18 – 7:00 p.m. ET

All of these screenings will take place on September 12, 2023.

Tickets will be available today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and will be complimentary for Gold Members.

You can get your tickets here

About A Haunting in Venice: