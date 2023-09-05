Exclusive Early Screenings of “A Haunting in Venice” Available for D23 Gold Members

20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice hits theaters next week but D23 Gold Members can see the film early by taking advantage of an exclusive screening.
- D23 is inviting Gold Members to enjoy a thrilling Halloween séance at the A Haunting in Venice advanced screenings.
- This special screening experience will take place nationwide, at the following locations.
- Los Angeles, California – The Culver Theater 6 – 7:30 p.m. PT
- New York, New York – AMC 19th St. East 6 – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Denver, Colorado – SIE FilmCenter – 7:00 p.m. MT
- Orlando, Florida – AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – South Beach 18 – 7:00 p.m. ET
- All of these screenings will take place on September 12, 2023.
- Tickets will be available today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and will be complimentary for Gold Members.
- You can get your tickets here.
About A Haunting in Venice:
- The film, which is based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensemble portraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including:
- A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
- Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party.
- The producers are Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.
- A Haunting in Venice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring score by Hildur Guðnadóttir is available September 15, 2023.