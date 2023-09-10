Photos/Video: Destination D23 Wraps Up at Walt Disney World

And that’s a wrap! Destination D23 has concluded at Walt Disney World and concluded the weekend’s festivities with a wonderful performance by Michael James Scott and Jodi Benson among others!

Hercules’ muses arrived on stage to also wrap the up celebration the same way that many Disney Parks fans may have heard in years gone by at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – with a performance of “A Star is Born.” This of course, after Michael James Scott sang “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin, a song which he is well-versed in considering his role in Broadway’s adaptation of the film, and Jodi Benson channeling her role in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid as Ariel to perform “Part of Your World.”

We learned lots about what’s to come during Destination D23, take a look: