Photos/Video: Destination D23 Wraps Up at Walt Disney World

And that’s a wrap! Destination D23 has concluded at Walt Disney World and concluded the weekend’s festivities with a wonderful performance by Michael James Scott and Jodi Benson among others!
Hercules’ muses arrived on stage to also wrap the up celebration the same way that many Disney Parks fans may have heard in years gone by at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – with a performance of “A Star is Born.” This of course, after Michael James Scott sang “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin, a song which he is well-versed in considering his role in Broadway’s adaptation of the film, and Jodi Benson channeling her role in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid as Ariel to perform “Part of Your World.”
We learned lots about what’s to come during Destination D23, take a look:
- Everything Announced at Destination D23 for Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line and More
- "Loki" Season 2 Footage Description from Destination D23
- Video: Asha from Disney's "Wish" Makes First Live Character Appearance at Destination D23
- Photos: Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at Night
- Special Hotel Rates Available for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim
- Destination D23 Attendees Get Closer Look at New Mural Coming to EPCOT
- Exclusive Interview: Ali Manion Reflects on Her Time as a Walt Disney World Ambassador
- Disney Parks Showcases New Louis Audio-Animatronic Figure To Be Installed in Tiana's Bayou Adventure
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com