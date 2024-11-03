Alan Rachins, Known for ABC’s “Dharma & Greg,” Passes Away at Age 82

Rachins is survived by his wife Joanna Frank and their son Robert.

Alan Rachins, known for his work on NBC’s L.A. Law and ABC’s Dharma & Greg, passed away on November 2nd.

According to Deadline, actor Alan Rachins has died at the age of 82. His wife Joanna Frank shared that Rachins passed Saturday morning after experiencing heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Rachins starred as Douglas Brackman on the NBC series L.A. Law from 1986-1994. His work on the series earned him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. After, the actor went on to star as Larry on the ABC sitcom Dharma & Greg, which ran from 1997-2002.

Throughout Rachins’ career, he appeared in hit films such as Thunder Run, North and Showgirls, and shows like The Golden Girls, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Stargate SG-1 and Rizzoli & Isles.

Rachins was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on October 3rd, 1942. Later, the actor would move to New York where he originated roles in Broadway’s After the Rain and Hadrian the Seventh.

In addition to acting, Rachins also had a passion for writing and directing. Rachins wrote episodes of Hill Street Blues, Hart to Hart and The Fall Guys and directed an episode of James Earl Jones’ Paris in 1980.

Rachins and Frank launched their own production company called Allofit Productions, which set out to adapt books and screenplays into film and television projects.

