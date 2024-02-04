Photos: Seven Seas Food Festival Returns with New Flavors at SeaWorld Orlando

The Seven Seas Food Festival is back at SeaWorld Orlando and we were invited out to see what this year’s event has in store.
- The 2024 Seven Seas Food Festival offers some new bites – from Fried Pickles and Boudin Balls to a Boston Creme Pie for dessert.
- Of course, there are some specialty cocktails available as well, like the Jalapeno Margarita or the Mango Mojito.
- Around the park, guests will find specialized markets scattered about, including four all-new ones:
- Indian Market
- French Market
- Vegetarian Market
- Half Pipe Pavilion
- Other returning favorites include Germany, Italy, Ireland and more.
- There’s also some brand new SeaWorld merchandise available in the park, which you can see in the images below:
More on the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando:
- Orlando’s largest theme park food festival runs select dates from February 2 – May 19, where guests will be able to taste flavors from around the world while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations.
- With over 200 food and drink options inspired by diverse cultures worldwide, food enthusiasts and families will discover a gastronomic journey at international marketplaces scattered throughout the park, highlighting delicacies from Italy, Ireland, Brazil, Germany, Asia, and beyond.
- Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard.
- Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70 or take it up a notch with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for $85, for the best savings yet.
- SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15!
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is not just about delicious eats and refreshing sips from around the world.
- The festival also features an incredible concert series guests will not want to miss.
- Concerts will take place every Saturday and Sunday during the festival at Bayside Stadium, and will feature a taste of Rock, Country, Latin, Hip Hop, R&B and 90s throwbacks – all included with park admission. See the concert lineup here.