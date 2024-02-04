Photos: Seven Seas Food Festival Returns with New Flavors at SeaWorld Orlando

The Seven Seas Food Festival is back at SeaWorld Orlando and we were invited out to see what this year’s event has in store.

The 2024 Seven Seas Food Festival offers some new bites – from Fried Pickles and Boudin Balls to a Boston Creme Pie for dessert.

Of course, there are some specialty cocktails available as well, like the Jalapeno Margarita or the Mango Mojito.

Around the park, guests will find specialized markets scattered about, including four all-new ones: Indian Market French Market Vegetarian Market Half Pipe Pavilion

Other returning favorites include Germany, Italy, Ireland and more.

There’s also some brand new SeaWorld merchandise available in the park, which you can see in the images below:

More on the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando: