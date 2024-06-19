SeaWorld and Coca-Cola Introduce Celebration Sundays Featuring Giveaways for Pass Members and Complimentary Beverage Samplings for All Guests

Coca-Cola is celebrating SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary by partnering with the parks to host Celebration Sundays. This will feature free beverage sampling for all guests and exclusive, limited-edition co-branded merchandise giveaways for pass members while supplies last.

What's Happening:

The events began on Sunday, June 16 and will continue on the third Sunday of each month through the end of the year.

Each month’s merchandise giveaway will be a new collectible item that will be announced prior to that month’s event.

June’s giveaway is a 20-ounce Bottle Holder to keep beverages cool all day while exploring “So Much More to Sea” at SeaWorld.

Coca-Cola and SeaWorld have a shared commitment to helping inspire people of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

That is why SeaWorld is donating a $1 million contribution from Coca-Cola to conservation partners and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund.

The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, now in its 21st year, has provided more than $20 million in grants to nearly 1,400 organizations across all seven continents, all focused on marine animal and ecosystem conservation.

SeaWorld and Coca-Cola have a long-standing partnership. In 2012, Coca-Cola became the “Official Refreshment Beverage” across all United Park and Resorts’ U.S. locations, which includes product offerings, consumer promotion and sponsorship opportunities.

At SeaWorld Orlando, annual passholders can enjoy a relaxing moment from the heat at the exclusive Pass Member Lounge presented by Coca-Cola.

What They're Saying:

Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc: “We are thrilled to celebrate our 60th Anniversary by giving our guests even more reasons to visit our parks. Thanks to our partners at Coca-Cola, our guests can grab collectible merchandise while also enjoying cool, refreshing Coca-Cola beverages.”

Valencia Bivens, SVP Strategic Partnerships, The Coca-Cola Company North America: "We are delighted to commemorate this significant milestone alongside SeaWorld parks and their cherished guests throughout 2024.