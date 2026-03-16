An Iger Farewell and a D'Amaro Welcome Greet Staffers to The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank
Do you think they'll replicate this in the new Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios?
New posters on the sides of the historical soundstages of the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank celebrate the forthcoming change in leadership that will officially take place later this week.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California - the headquarters of The Walt Disney Company, has a implemented a few aesthetic changes celebrating the changing hands of executive leadership at the company.
- Those entering the lot from Buena Vista Street - or passing by and looking beyond and above the security gates - will notice that the soundstage walls that are normally adorned with posters for the next big Disney hits (television or movies!) now feature a four-panel image celebrating the exchanging of hands as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.
- The first panel features a pixie-dusted Disney castle before leading into the second panel, with pixie dust showering the phrase "Thank you, Bob!"
- On an adjacent soundstage, the image continues with the Pixie Dust arching over the next panel that reads "Welcome Josh!" before concluding with a fourth panel featuring Tinker Bell as the source of all the pixie dust, her wand outstretched in the direction of the other posters.
- This is, of course, marking the transition of Disney CEO Bob Iger handing the role over to the incoming CEO, former Disney Experiences Chairman, Josh D'Amaro. The posters appear right on time, as he will take over the role effective at the upcoming Annual Meeting on March 18.
- Bob Iger will definitely also see these posters though, as he will remain on as a Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement from the company on December 31, 2026.
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