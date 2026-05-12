Disney Shares Video Recapping Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026
It echoes the Earnings Call that took place earlier this month.
A video has been shared by The Walt Disney Company, recapping the company's second fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2026.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has shared a new video recapping the company's second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
- Led by Ben Swinburne, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, The Walt Disney Company, the video shows how Disney closed out the quarter with strong momentum across their business, staying focused on delivering long-term growth and creating lasting value for shareholders.
- Some of the highlights presented include:
- Revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $25.2 billion
- Income before income taxes up 9% to $3.4 billion
- Total segment operating income up 4% to $4.6 billion
- Adjusted EPS* rose to $1.57, up 8% year-over-year
- The video also shows revenue growth across segments:
- Entertainment: 10% revenue growth powered by global box office success like Zootopia 2 and strong streaming engagement, with franchise hits and new originals resonating worldwide.
- Sports: 2% revenue growth, with ESPN deepening its leadership, innovative product launches, and strong engagement across platforms.
- Experiences: Revenues up 7%, a new Q2 record, as fan demand continues at parks, resorts, cruises, and consumer products.
- Check out the recap in the full video below.
Sounds Familiar:
- The recap gives a lot more information, but recently the company also held their Q2 earnings call earlier this month.
- It was the first Earnings Call that was led by new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, and touched upon many of the same numbers recapped in the video.
- Laughing Place was tuned in to the call when it took place back on May 6th, and you can revisit our live blog from that event.
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