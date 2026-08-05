Disney+ Teases Expansion Into "Comprehensive Membership Ecosystem"
But could this spell the end of D23?
In a letter to shareholders, Disney teases some big expansions for the Disney+ product.
What's Happening:
- Disney is (nearly) ready to take Disney+ beyond streaming content.
- In the shareholder letter that accompanied today's earnings report, the company stated that it planned to evolve the service "into a comprehensive membership ecosystem."
- This will include "high-value, always-on benefits" meant to deepen fan engagement and increase retention.
- The company also notes that these efforts will further segment the currently crowded market.
- We can expect the first elements of Disney's vision for the product to arrive in Spring 2027.
- Today's announcement somewhat resembles a report from earlier this year that suggested that Disney was exploring ways to make Disney+ a "Super App" that included Parks, games, and (of course) streaming in one place.
- In fact, during the call, Josh D'Amaro said that the platform would bring together games, merchandise, and other experiences.
- Ahead of those updates, Disney+ is already evolving as Disney announced a partnership with TikTok that will bring creator content to the streaming platform's Verts section soon.
My Thoughts:
- Given the "membership" language, it's worth noting that Disney+ subscribers can currently claim a complimentary version of a D23 Gold membership.
- This makes me wonder whether whatever vision Disney has for Disney+ might mean that the D23 branding is eventually retired.
- Perhaps that's a jump in logic... but if Disney+ is building a membership ecosystem, will D23 be a part of that or will this expanded app be a replacement for it?
- We'll have to wait and see.