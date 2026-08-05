Disney+ Teases Expansion Into "Comprehensive Membership Ecosystem"

But could this spell the end of D23?
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In a letter to shareholders, Disney teases some big expansions for the Disney+ product.

What's Happening:

  • Disney is (nearly) ready to take Disney+ beyond streaming content.
  • In the shareholder letter that accompanied today's earnings report, the company stated that it planned to evolve the service "into a comprehensive membership ecosystem."
  • This will include "high-value, always-on benefits" meant to deepen fan engagement and increase retention.
  • The company also notes that these efforts will further segment the currently crowded market.
  • We can expect the first elements of Disney's vision for the product to arrive in Spring 2027.
  • Today's announcement somewhat resembles a report from earlier this year that suggested that Disney was exploring ways to make Disney+ a "Super App" that included Parks, games, and (of course) streaming in one place.
  • In fact, during the call, Josh D'Amaro said that the platform would bring together games, merchandise, and other experiences.
  • Ahead of those updates, Disney+ is already evolving as Disney announced a partnership with TikTok that will bring creator content to the streaming platform's Verts section soon.

My Thoughts:

  • Given the "membership" language, it's worth noting that Disney+ subscribers can currently claim a complimentary version of a D23 Gold membership.
  • This makes me wonder whether whatever vision Disney has for Disney+ might mean that the D23 branding is eventually retired.
  • Perhaps that's a jump in logic... but if Disney+ is building a membership ecosystem, will D23 be a part of that or will this expanded app be a replacement for it?
  • We'll have to wait and see.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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