Disney Reportedly Moving More Cast Members Back to the Office

During the global pandemic, most people learned what it was like to work from home, and a lot of those people preferred it. However, in the time since, many employers have been working to shift their teams back to the office, and The Walt Disney Company is reportedly making a fresh push to get people back to their desks.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company instituted a policy back in 2023 under Bob Iger that brought most Cast Members back to the office at least four days a week.

That policy did have exceptions that allowed some to continue to work primarily from home, but Business Insider reports that now many of those exceptions are being eliminated.

This means many more people, primarily product and tech employees, will be shifting back to the office at least four days a week.

Apparently, the existing policy hasn't been enforced equally across the board. Some supervisors have been strict in requiring their teams to meet the four-days-a-week policy, but others have not.

The new rules are meant to help get everybody on the same page so the policy is implemented fairly.

Technically, those who don't follow the Return to Office rules can lose their jobs.

Clearly, CEO Josh D'Amaro feels the same way about the RTO policy as his predecssor.

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