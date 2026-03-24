ESPN and USPA Global Expand Partnership for 2026 High-Goal Polo Championships, Featuring Chris Fowler

The two largest polo events take place in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Global Polo and ESPN are expanding the global reach of professional polo through major tournament broadcasts, elite competition coverage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

What’s Happening:

Global Polo, part of USPA Global, continues its long-standing partnership with ESPN to broadcast polo to millions worldwide.

Chris Fowler will host the USPA Gold Cup Final on March 29 for the first time and the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final on April 26 for the second year.

He will be joined by broadcasters Kenny Rice and Adam Snow.

The USPA Gold Cup, established in 1974, is the second most important polo tournament in the U.S. after the U.S. Open Polo Championship (founded in 1904).

The Gold Cup runs from March 4–29 and features 10 top teams competing at the highest level.

The U.S. Open Polo Championship takes place from April 1–26 and is one of the most prestigious polo tournaments in the world.

Both tournaments have been held consecutively in Palm Beach County, Florida, since 2004.

Matches are played at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida, on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field One.

Finals will be broadcast across ESPN platforms, including ESPN2..

Additional content includes Breakaway: Presented by U.S. Polo Assn., a two-time award-winning show produced by Global Polo.

Fans can watch behind-the-scenes content, player features, and highlights on Global Polo’s YouTube channel.

Updates and news are available through the Polo Insider newsletter and official websites.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Fowler: “I’ve had the privilege of covering some of the most iconic events in sports, and what continues to draw me back to the sport of polo is the unique partnership between the polo player and polo pony, as well as the speed and intensity of competition at the highest level. Hosting both the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship allows me to share the energy and uniqueness of this beautiful sport with a broader ESPN audience.”

“I’ve had the privilege of covering some of the most iconic events in sports, and what continues to draw me back to the sport of polo is the unique partnership between the polo player and polo pony, as well as the speed and intensity of competition at the highest level. Hosting both the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship allows me to share the energy and uniqueness of this beautiful sport with a broader ESPN audience.” J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global: “Our long-term relationship with ESPN continues to elevate the sport of polo, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and the global momentum behind it. Chris Fowler’s return and expanded presence hosting both the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship further strengthens the momentum and visibility of these world-class tournaments to a global audience… Supported by ESPN, the sport of polo continues to garner interest from fans around the world.”

“Our long-term relationship with ESPN continues to elevate the sport of polo, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and the global momentum behind it. Chris Fowler’s return and expanded presence hosting both the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship further strengthens the momentum and visibility of these world-class tournaments to a global audience… Supported by ESPN, the sport of polo continues to garner interest from fans around the world.” Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the United States Polo Association (USPA): “The United States Polo Association is delighted to see the continued growth of the sport through our relationship with ESPN. The USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship represent the highest level of competition at the USPA National Polo Center for the American season, and the increased visibility provided by ESPN underscores the athleticism, dedication, and tradition that define our sport.”

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