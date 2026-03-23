ESPN's "Vibe Check" Showcases Costumes from "Hannah Montana" for the Show's 20th Anniversary

The episode is now streaming on Disney+

ESPN's Vibe Check is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a showcase of items from the show.

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ESPN revealed that their Disney+ exclusive streaming show, Vibe Check, will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana showcasing items from The Walt Disney Archives.

Disney+ Hosts Arielle Chambers and Courtney Cronin get the best of both worlds in the latest episode by talking both sports and Hannah Montana nostalgia.

and Courtney Cronin get the best of both worlds in the latest episode by talking both sports and Hannah Montana nostalgia. According to our own Rebekah Moseley, the show started with "Best of Both Worlds" playing over a montage of previous show highlights and even featured familiar Hannah Montana audio transitions.

Reporter Brooke Pryor managed to work in some Hannah lyrics while recapping NCAA Tournament results while guest Coach RAC from the Savannah Bananas briefly discussed his Hannah Montana walk-up songs.

Lastly, they had a segment "Who Said?" where co-host Ari Chambers guessed if a quote was from the athletic world or from Hannah Montana.

Vibe Check delivers fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter — all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.

The show provides a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage through its panel of ESPN’s most prominent female voices — including Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah Storm and more.

The episode dropped on Disney+ today at 5:00 p.m. ET – but if sports aren't your thing, you can see some of the items featured in the images below.

Meanwhile, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will drop tomorrow, March 24 on Disney+, arriving exactly 20 years after the original series debuted.

Described as a “love letter to fans,” the special dives deep into the cultural impact of Hannah Montana while celebrating the moments that made it unforgettable.

The special features an in-depth, exclusive interview hosted by Alex Cooper, who guides Cyrus through a candid and nostalgic conversation. From behind-the-scenes stories to personal reflections, the special aims to show both the magic on screen and the reality behind it.

Fans can also expect a rare look at Miley’s personal archival collection, appearances from familiar faces and surprise guests, and a brand-new musical performance from Cyrus.

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