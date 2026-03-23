ESPN's "Vibe Check" Showcases Costumes from "Hannah Montana" for the Show's 20th Anniversary
The episode is now streaming on Disney+
ESPN's Vibe Check is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a showcase of items from the show.
What's Happening:
- ESPN revealed that their Disney+ exclusive streaming show, Vibe Check, will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana showcasing items from The Walt Disney Archives.
- Hosts Arielle Chambers and Courtney Cronin get the best of both worlds in the latest episode by talking both sports and Hannah Montana nostalgia.
- According to our own Rebekah Moseley, the show started with "Best of Both Worlds" playing over a montage of previous show highlights and even featured familiar Hannah Montana audio transitions.
- Reporter Brooke Pryor managed to work in some Hannah lyrics while recapping NCAA Tournament results while guest Coach RAC from the Savannah Bananas briefly discussed his Hannah Montana walk-up songs.
- Lastly, they had a segment "Who Said?" where co-host Ari Chambers guessed if a quote was from the athletic world or from Hannah Montana.
- Vibe Check delivers fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter — all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.
- The show provides a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage through its panel of ESPN’s most prominent female voices — including Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah Storm and more.
- The episode dropped on Disney+ today at 5:00 p.m. ET – but if sports aren't your thing, you can see some of the items featured in the images below.
- Meanwhile, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will drop tomorrow, March 24 on Disney+, arriving exactly 20 years after the original series debuted.
- Described as a “love letter to fans,” the special dives deep into the cultural impact of Hannah Montana while celebrating the moments that made it unforgettable.
- The special features an in-depth, exclusive interview hosted by Alex Cooper, who guides Cyrus through a candid and nostalgic conversation. From behind-the-scenes stories to personal reflections, the special aims to show both the magic on screen and the reality behind it.
- Fans can also expect a rare look at Miley’s personal archival collection, appearances from familiar faces and surprise guests, and a brand-new musical performance from Cyrus.
More Ways to Celebrate 20 Years of Hannah Montana:
- Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic Disney Channel Wand ID Ahead of "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special"
- Starbucks “Secret Pop Star Refresher” Celebrates "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special"
- Disney Store Commemorates "Hannah Montana" With Apparel for the 20th Anniversary
- Photos: Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special x Maybelline Pop-Up Draws Massive Crowds at The Grove in Los Angeles
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