Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Receives Honorary Doctorate from Howard University
Iger and Disney have a strong connection with the University
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has been presented with a special honorary doctorate from Howard University.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that earlier this year, Bob Iger retired and stepped down from his role as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
- Now, over the weekend, Iger was presented with an honorary doctor of laws degree from Howard University.
- He shared the moment on Instagram, saying that he is deeply grateful and dedicates his award to two special Howard alumni - Chadwick Boseman and Reggie Simmons.
- This isn't the only award that Iger is set to receive this year, as he is also set to be inducted as a Disney Legend during a special ceremony at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Both Iger and Disney have a special history with Howard University. Under Iger's leadership, the company established the Disney Storytellers Fund and supported the building of the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts Center.
- Iger originally graduated from Ithaca College, joining ABC in 1974 as a studio supervisor. Over the next two decades he would climb the ranks through operations and programming roles, eventually becoming part of the Disney Leadership when ABC was acquired by the company in 1996. He succeeded Michael Eisner as CEO back in 2005, stepping down in 2020 before assuming the role once again in 2022.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com