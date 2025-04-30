Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro to Participate in Q&A Session at Upcoming MoffettNathanson Media Conference
He's the latest in a line of participants from Disney in the last few years.
Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro will be speaking in a question-and-answer session at the upcoming MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference.
What’s Happening:
- Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences, at The Walt Disney Company will participate in a question-and-answer session at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference.
- The event will take place on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET/ 6:40 a.m. PT.
- MoffettNathanson is a leading independent equity research publisher focusing on the most important companies across the Technology, Media and Telecom landscape. Their analysts cover media, internet and ecommerce, telecommunications, digital and telecom infrastructure, online sports gambling and video games. Their firm is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading money managers, sports leagues and strategic consultancies.
- This isn’t Disney’s first rodeo at the conference, last year Disney CEO Bob Iger was on-scene to participate in the event, with former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy there for the two years prior.
- You can follow along with our live blog on May 14th, 2025 here on LaughingPlace.com, and to get a better understanding of the event, be sure to check out our previous live blogs below:
