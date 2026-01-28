Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 28 – Plan For Vacation Day + Beci Mahnken from Mouse Fan Travel

Make like Enya (or Styx) and sail away.

It's time to Plan For Vacation... and a new episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast is here to help!

In Episode 28, we discuss:

Anxiety surrounding the impending CEO annoucement

Lessons from the Disney Institute

And more.

Plus, Benji chats with Beci Mahnken from Mouse Fan Travel about booking a Disney getaway (of any sort).

You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!