Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 28 – Plan For Vacation Day + Beci Mahnken from Mouse Fan Travel
Make like Enya (or Styx) and sail away.
It's time to Plan For Vacation... and a new episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast is here to help!
In Episode 28, we discuss:
- Anxiety surrounding the impending CEO annoucement
- Lessons from the Disney Institute
- And more.
Plus, Benji chats with Beci Mahnken from Mouse Fan Travel about booking a Disney getaway (of any sort).
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com