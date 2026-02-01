Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 29 – Bold Predictions 2026 w/ Rebekah and Doobie Moseley
One out of 12 ain't bad!
An annual tradition continues with a special episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast!
In Episode 29, we discuss:
- Our 2025 Bold Predictions
- Our Bold Predictions for 2026!
To do that, we're once again joined by LP founders Rebekah and Doobie Moseley!
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
