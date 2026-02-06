Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 30 – February 2nd + Gavin Doyle from Mickey Visit
Yup, we recorded this just hours *before* that big announcement came.
The latest episode of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast has arrived - but is it too early or too late?
In Episode 39, we discuss:
- Disney's eventizing
- California Adventure's birthday
- The latest Disney news
Plus, we're joined by Gavin Doyle of Mickey Visit to discuss Disney earnings.
