One Disney: World of Frozen

The land, which recently opened in Disneyland Paris and previously at Hong Kong Disneyland, is a great example of multiple Disney segments working together.

Welcome to our weekly series, where we take a look at ways different parts of Disney come together to deliver the quality storytelling that they are known for. This week, we are going to take a look at how Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring Olaf and World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris to life.

At Disney, the idea that the parks are an extension of storytelling is nothing new. However, through time, the collaboration between the original storytellers and Imagineering has ebbed and flowed. What makes World of Frozen lands across the world stand out is just how closely the two groups worked together to make an experience that felt united. Rather than handing off a finished film to Imagineering and asking them to interpret it, this project was built through an ongoing dialogue between the filmmakers who created Arendelle and the designers tasked with making it real.

That collaboration began with a shared understanding of the world itself. The filmmakers behind Frozen spent years defining the geography, culture, and emotional tone of Arendelle. Imagineers then took those foundational elements and asked a different set of questions. How do guests physically move through this space? What does it feel like to stand in the village square? How do you translate cinematic scale into something that works at a human scale while still feeling grand?

The answers were not developed in isolation. Instead, the teams worked together to ensure that every decision, from architecture to storytelling moments, aligned with the original intent of the films. That meant filmmakers weighing in on details that might otherwise seem purely environmental, while Imagineers contributed insights about how guests would experience those details in motion rather than through a camera lens.

Music and emotion also became key points of intersection. In the films, songs are central to how story and character are conveyed. In the park, those same musical themes are woven into the environment, attractions, and live entertainment. The result is a space where the emotional beats of the film are not just remembered, but felt in real time as guests move through the land.

This partnership is perhaps most evident in the land’s marquee attraction, which places guests inside the world of Arendelle rather than simply having them observe it. The experience reflects a blending of cinematic storytelling and spatial design, with moments that feel true to the films while also taking advantage of what a theme park can uniquely offer. It is not just a retelling, but a reinterpretation shaped by both disciplines.

Of course, collaboration at this level is not without its challenges. Film operates within the controlled frame of a screen, while a theme park is an open, ever-changing environment. Balancing artistic fidelity with operational realities required constant communication between the teams. Materials, weather considerations, and guest flow all had to be addressed without compromising the integrity of the world that audiences know and love.

What emerges from that process is something that feels cohesive in a way that few theme park lands achieve. World of Frozen is not simply inspired by the films. It is informed by the very people who created them, translated through the expertise of those who build Disney’s physical worlds.

Walt Disney Imagineering has rightfully been proud of the recent work they have done with robotics. Instead of just creating impressive mechanical creatures, they had Olaf animators Hyrum Osmond and Darrell Johnson map out their artistic intent onto the robot so it feels like the character stepped out of the film, and the impressive technology used to create the experience disappears behind the storytelling.

This collaboration is just another example of a broader evolution in how Disney approaches its storytelling across platforms. By breaking down the traditional boundaries between film and parks, Disney is creating experiences that feel more unified, more intentional, and more immersive. If World of Frozen is any indication, the future of Disney storytelling will not be confined to a single medium, but shared across them.

Join us next week as we look back at how The Walt Disney Company joined together to celebrate Earth Month.