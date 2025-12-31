Top 6 Questions for The Walt Disney Company in 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, we have some big questions about the year ahead:

#6: Will Disneyland Finally Finish the Tomorrowland Entrance?

Since 2019, the entrance to Disneyland’s Tomorrowland has effectively been under construction. The project has lingered so long that the concept art displayed on the construction walls became sun-faded and had to be replaced. While delays related to COVID are understandable, having a major unfinished project visible from the park’s central hub for this length of time is not a great look.

In 2026, the question is whether leadership finally prioritizes completing this long-running project and delivers a finished entrance that reflects Tomorrowland’s promise of optimism and innovation.

#5: What Will ESPN’s MLB Deal Look Like in Practice?

ESPN made headlines when it opted out of its previous MLB deal, which included Sunday Night Baseball, the Home Run Derby, and the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In its place, ESPN secured a restructured package featuring select exclusive games, rights to MLB.TV, and local rights for teams controlled by Major League Baseball. With MLB viewership remaining heavily driven by local markets, how ESPN executes this new portfolio will be critical.

The deal keeps ESPN aligned with a resurgent league while ensuring the Worldwide Leader maintains relationships with all four major professional sports leagues, but we look forward to the particulars on how ESPN will execute on their new rights.

#4: Will The Mandalorian and Grogu and Avengers: Doomsday Revive the Franchises?

After closing major storytelling chapters with Avengers: Endgame and The Rise of Skywalker, both the MCU and Star Wars have struggled to maintain the same cultural momentum. While an early surge of Disney+ content helped launch the streaming service, the narrative quickly shifted toward concerns about quantity over quality. In 2026, Disney is betting that The Mandalorian and Grogu and Avengers: Doomsday can help reverse that trend.

Some fans may argue these projects feel familiar, but familiarity may be exactly what’s needed to reestablish confidence and kick off a new era for both franchises.

#3: What Will Disney Experiences Do at D23?

At the last D23 Expo — yes, I still call it that — Disney Experiences delivered a wave of blockbuster announcements. However, due to the long lead times required for theme park development, many of those projects will still be years away from opening when the next Expo arrives. That raises an important question: how does Disney Experiences follow up? Will they unveil even more ambitious projects, or focus on providing deeper details and clearer timelines for what’s already been announced?

With so much still unknown about Villains Land and other major expansions, D23 may be less about surprises and more about clarity, a shift that could test fan expectations in a big way.

#2 What Is the Impact of a Warner Bros. Discovery Sale on Disney?

One of the biggest stories in Hollywood is the potential sale of Warner Bros. Discovery, with Netflix emerging as a major suitor while Paramount continues to pursue its own ambitions. While Disney is not directly involved in the bidding, the outcome will inevitably reshape the competitive landscape. Netflix may lead in subscriber numbers, but it lacks the depth of franchise integration that defines Disney, something a WBD acquisition could change overnight, particularly as Netflix eyes expansion into experiences.

A Paramount-WBD combination would present a different set of challenges. Either way, a shakeup of this magnitude will have downstream effects on how Disney competes, partners, and evolves in an increasingly changing industry.

#1: Who Will Be the Next Disney CEO?

This remains the most consequential question facing the company. Recent history has shown just how much Disney’s CEO influences strategy, morale, and long-term investment. While we have our preferred candidate, it’s worth remembering that few anticipated the selection of Bob Chapek the last time around. There is always the possibility that the Board opts for an unexpected choice.

As Disney heads into a pivotal period, with major Experiences expansion underway and hopes of revitalizing its film studios, the next CEO must maintain forward momentum while also making bold decisions that define Disney’s future. Whoever takes over for Bob Iger will shape the company for years, if not decades, to come.



