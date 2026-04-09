Layoffs Expected to Hit The Walt Disney Company Soon

As many as 1,000 positions could be shed in this upcoming round.

As new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro settles into his new job, the company is reportedly looking to eliminate hundreds of positions in the months ahead.

What's Happening:

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, The Walt Disney Company is expected to lay off a significant number of workers in the near future.

As many as 1,000 positions could be eliminated as part of these cuts.

One major factor driving these particular layoffs is Disney's recently consolidated "enterprise marketing" structure.

Meanwhile, the company is also making other consolidations, such as moving Hulu into Disney+.

In fact, in a letter to employees sent on the day of his ascention, D'Amaro declared, "[W]e will operate as One Disney."

No details on specific restructure plans related to this goal have been announced at this time.

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