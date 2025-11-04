New "20/20" Celebrates Lasting Impact of "The Golden Girls" After 40th Anniversary
Now the theme song is stuck in our head.
A new trailer for a special edition of 20/20 celebrating the lasting legacy over 40 years of The Golden Girls has arrived ahead of the episode’s debut later this month.
What’s Happening:
- A new trailer has arrived for a very special edition of 20/20, this one celebrating the 40th anniversary of the hit series, The Golden Girls, and its lasting impact.
- The critically acclaimed series follows four vibrant friends sharing life and laughter in Miami: strong-willed Dorothy Zbornak (Disney Legend Bea Arthur), sweetly naive Rose Nylund (Disney Legend Betty White), flirtatious Blanche Devereaux (Disney Legend Rue McClanahan), and wise-cracking Sophia Petrillo (Disney Legend Estelle Getty).
- The show’s magic has bridged generations, delighting original TV audiences and new streaming viewers alike. The series won 11 Emmy Awards overall, including two wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, and earned four Golden Globes, among several other prestigious honors.The series also has over 1 billion hours streamed on Hulu.
- The new special, The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship - Special Edition of 20/20 takes a look at the lasting cultural phenomenon of the beloved sitcom, four decades after it originally premiered.
- The special will feature appearances by Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox, and more as they discuss the series, and “who they are” out of the cast of characters, something we’ve all done. Are you a Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia, or Rose?
- The special is also slated to feature new interviews with series creator Susan Harris, Emmy Award-winning executive producer Tony Thomas and director Terry Hughes, and includes rarely seen behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals, outtakes and camaraderie on set.
- This isn’t the only way you can celebrate 40 years of the iconic sitcom. You can find out more in our The Golden Girls anniversary guide.
- The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 will premiere on Tuesday, November 11th 2025 at 10:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC after Dancing With The Stars, and it will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- You can currently stream every episode of The Golden Girls on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
