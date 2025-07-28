Four Decades of Being a Friend: Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of "The Golden Girls" with Merchandise, TV Specials, and More

While not officially until September, The Golden Girls is about to turn 40 years old, and there's plenty of ways fans can celebrate the upcoming milestone.

What’s Happening:

  • On September 14th, 2025, the hit sitcom The Golden Girls will celebrate its 40th birthday and ABC7 is sharing all of the amazing ways fans can say “Thank You For Being a Friend" to the series.
  • Premiering back in 1985, The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons, winning 11 Emmy Awards.
  • It also stands as one of only four sitcoms to have every main cast member take home an Emmy.
  • As the series approaches its milestone anniversary, ABC News will debut a one-hour special exploring the story of the series.
  • The special will feature interviews with The Golden Girls creator Susan Harris, producer Tony Thomas and other original writers and producers.
  • The special is yet to be titled or scheduled for release, but fans can expect a tribute to the late main actresses Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White, and Estelle Getty.
  • Fisher-Price is also bringing some anniversary action to the screen with a new short-form series called Little People Collector Mini Adventures using the brands Little People Collector The Golden Girls: Late Night Cheesecake set.
  • Episodes of the series are set to debut on July 30th across Mattel and Fisher-Price’s social media accounts.
  • Speaking of cheesecake, Yogurtland is set to bring a delicious limited-edition cheesecake flavored froyo to stores.
  • Titled “Thank You For Being Cheesecake," you’ll be able to indulge in the dessert from July 30th through August 17th.
  • Continuing on the theme of cheesecake, Candier is joining in on the celebration with two limited edition candle scents.
  • Releasing on September 14th for the anniversary, including “I’ll get the Cheesecake!" and “Thank You for Being a Friend."
  • Nocking Point Wines will debut four new distinct bottles of wine inspired by the four main characters starting August 17th.
    • Dorthy Zbornak – Full-bodied red.
    • Rose Nylund – Rose.
    • Blanche Devereaux – Sauvignon Blanc.
    • Sophia Petrillo – Red blend.
  • For less ingestible collectibles, Furbish Studio will launch a needlepoint pillow adorned with “Thank You for Being a Friend."
  • You can learn more from the company’s website here.
  • Zero Waste Daniel, a Brooklyn based fashion brand, will release a sustainable limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the series four main characters.
  • It’ll be available online and at their Brooklyn store from July 31st to August 17th.
  • In November, Brickcraft will debut a limited-edition The Golden Girls building set.
  • For fans who want to jump into the celebration early, all episodes of The Golden Girls are now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney+ Throwback:

  • Last month, Disney+ invited fans to step into their Disney+ Throwback Experience, bringing in immersive and nostalgic experiences and photo ops.
  • The Golden Girls was featured at the event, giving fans the opportunity to commemorate their love for the iconic series.
  • You can read more about the pop up experience here.

