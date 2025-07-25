Picture It: A New Collection Celebrating "The Golden Girls" From Zero Waste Daniel
The popular Brooklyn-based designer is helping celebrate the 40th anniversary of the acclaimed series.
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls and the lifelong impact that it had on some viewers, fashion label Zero Waste Daniel is launching a limited edition collection celebrating the series.
What’s Happening:
- Fashion label Zero Waste Daniel (ZWD) has announced an immersive store takeover and a limited-edition capsule collection as part of the summer-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Emmy Award-winning series, The Golden Girls.
- The official The Golden Girls x Zero Waste Daniel collection, inspired by the enduring legacy of the beloved characters Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia, reimagines sitcom nostalgia through the lens of one of Brooklyn’s most distinctive creative studios.
- The collection will be available both in-store and online beginning Thursday, July 31.
- The 25-piece capsule collection is gender-free and brings the energy of each of The Golden Girls to life with bold visuals, emotionally resonant design, and a deep well of references for fans to discover.
- From banana-leaf wallpaper and couch-cushion florals to cheesecake motifs and memorable one-liners, the collection invites wearers to connect with their favorite characters in a whole new way.
- Signature pieces include the following:
- Handmade mosaic portrait garments featuring The Golden Girls faces, crafted by Daniel in his signature textile portraiture style
- A “St. Olaf 40" varsity jacket, nodding to Rose’s earnest charm
- Totes and graphic tees declaring “I’m a Blanche" and “I’m a Sophia" with cheeky pride
- Cheesecake-covered sweatshirts, vibrant banana-leaf-print bomber jackets, and matching short sets inspired by the show’s iconic Miami backdrop
- Every item is crafted to be worn with heart. The limited collection will be available both in-store and online starting July 31 at zerowastedaniel.com.
- From July 31 through August 17, the Zero Waste Daniel flagship shop will undergo a complete transformation into a Golden Girls-inspired dreamscape: part fashion destination, part fan tribute.
- Visitors will find:
- Pastel-hued interiors with banana-leaf wallpaper, retro lounge furniture and curated vintage accents
- Photo-ready installations and vignettes inspired by fan-favorite moments from the series
- A shoppable thrift section, styled in homage to the Girls' iconic looks
- Soundscapes and subtle scent styling, rounding out the full Miami immersion experience
What They’re Saying:
- Designer and founder Daniel Silverstein (AKA Zero Waste Daniel): “The Golden Girls were a North Star to me growing up. They’re funny, fearless, wildly fashionable, and they showed up for each other in ways that felt groundbreaking, teaching a lifelong lesson of what it means to be a chosen family. As a child, I felt the warmth of their love and friendship. As an adult, I can see clearly that they are trailblazers, tackling tough topics with heart and humor in ways that are poignant and still resonate today. To be entrusted with honoring their 40th anniversary is one of the greatest privileges of my career. This collection is a thank you for all the laughter, lessons and late-night cheesecake."
A Golden Series:
- The Golden Girls originally debuted back in 1985, introducing viewers to four friends who became family as they shared their lives together in Miami - Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur) and her mother Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty), Rose Nylund (Betty White) and Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan).
- The series also stands out as one of four sitcoms where every performer in the main cast has won at least one Emmy Award, with the series winning 11 overall during its run. The show ended in 1992.
- Disney fans will surely remember the early days of the Disney-MGM Studios at Walt Disney World, where they could also see their house facade on the backlot tour, up until it was removed in 2003.
- The acclaimed and popular series even came in at #18 in Variety’s 100 Greatest TV Shows of all-time.
- Now, fans can stream each episode of the series’s seven seasons on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com