Seasons Streaming! Watch the 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Anytime

After debuting on ABC, Disney’s annual Christmas Day celebration is now available to stream right here!
The 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is now available to stream on Disney+ and YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Seasons streaming! Disney Parks’ annual holiday tradition is now available to watch on Disney+ and YouTube.
- The 2025 Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade debuted this morning on ABC TV stations across the country, and can now be enjoyed anytime, anywhere on demand.
- Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro (AFV, Dancing with the Stars) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Zootopia 2) conduct the festivities from Magic Kingdom, joined by junior correspondent Maia Kealoha (Lilo & Stitch) on the parade route.
- As always, the parade features timeless Disney characters and Santa Claus himself!
- Musical performances include:
- Gwen Stefani – “White Christmas” from Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort
- Coco Jones – “This Christmas” from Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Iam Tongi – “The Christmas Song” from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i
- Lady A – “Winter Wonderland” from World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT
- Nicole Scherzinger – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort
- Mariah the Scientist – “Please Come Home for Christmas” from Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Bebe Rexha – “Last Christmas” from Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park
- The special also includes sneak peeks of two upcoming theatrical releases - Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers and the live-action reimagining of Moana, both slated for release next year.
- The 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is available to stream for a limited time. Enjoy the special on Disney+, or watch the YouTube stream below!
