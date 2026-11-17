Star Wars and Marvel Games Score Noms at 2026 Game Awards
The ceremony will stream live on Disney+ for the first time on December 10.
The 2026 nominees for The Game Awards have been revealed, and a number of Marvel and Star Wars titles are featured among the list.
What's Happening:
- The nominees for the 2026 edition of The Game Awards have been announced ahead of the December 10 ceremony.
- A game set in the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Galactic Racer (itself announced at last year's show) received nominations for Best Audio Design and Best Sports/Racing.
- Other Star Wars and Marvel titles have are also included throughout the list of nominations, including:
- Star Wars Zero Company - Best Sim/Strategy.
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon, a Fortnite creation from FOAD - Best User Creation.
- Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls - Best Fighting.
- Marvel's Wolverine - Innovation in Accessibility, with Liam McIntyre also nominated for Best Performance for the game.
- Interestingly (and admittedly, not Disney related), Grand Theft Auto VI leads the overall field with eight nominations, including Game of the Year, with the hugely-anticipated game still being days away from debuting to the public.
- Fans can vote now on the Game Awards website, and Ballots must be finalized by December 9 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.
- The Game Awards will stream live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Disney+ on December 10 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. The show will also be available on platforms including YouTube and Twitch.
The Awards:
- The Game Awards are the video game industry’s biggest year-end celebration, honoring the video game industry’s most innovative games, studios and creatives of the year.
- This year’s impressive list of nominees includes 112 different games, individuals, and teams across a variety of gaming genres and platforms.
The nominees for The Game Awards are selected by a global jury of over 160 media publications and creator outlets from around the world, who may be provided with advance or pre-release access to games for critical evaluation.
- Fans are able to help decide the winners in all categories via authenticated online voting on www.thegameawards.com.
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