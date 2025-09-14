The 77th Primetime Emmys - Winners Updated LIVE!

Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and many others are nominated this year.

The 77th Emmys are here tonight, airing on CBS at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. The Walt Disney Company is represented with a staggering 137 nominations for this year’s awards (though many are also in the Creative Arts categories). This total includes recognition for content across ABC, FX, Hulu, Disney+, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, 20th Television, Searchlight Pictures, and more.

Among the most honored series are FX’s The Bear with 13 nominations, as well as noms for ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. From laugh-out-loud comedies and gripping dramas to groundbreaking limited series and acclaimed nonfiction programming, Disney’s 2025 Emmy presence reflects a diverse portfolio of prestige content embraced by both critics and audiences.

Stay tuned with us live tonight as we will be updating this page with the Disney winners as the evening progresses!