"Andor A Star Wars Story" Wins 4 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, More Winners from The Walt Disney Company

"Welcome to Wrexham," "Beatles '64," "Music by John Williams," and other Disney programming also took home awards.

This past weekend in Los Angeles, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held the 77th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honor creative and technical achievements for categories that don’t quite fit into the broadcast for the Primetime Emmy Awards (coming next weekend). With The Walt Disney Company taking home a good dozen wins from this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, let’s take a look at what they were.

Below is the list of 12 winners from The Walt Disney Company from the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Game Show: Jeopardy! (produced by Sony Pictures Television / syndicated with specials airing on ABC)

(produced by Sony Pictures Television / syndicated with specials airing on ABC) Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: Patrice: The Movie (Hulu)

(Hulu) Outstanding Host for a Game Show: Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

(ABC) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): Andor : “Who Are You?" - Luke Hull, Toby Britton, and Rebecca Alleway (Disney+)

- Luke Hull, Toby Britton, and Rebecca Alleway (Disney+) Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special: The Oscars - Misty Buckley, Alana Billingsley, John Zuiker, and Margaux Lapresle (ABC)

- Misty Buckley, Alana Billingsley, John Zuiker, and Margaux Lapresle (ABC) Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor : “Harvest" - Michael Wilkinson, Kate O'Farrell, Richard Davies, and Paula Fajardo (Disney+)

- Michael Wilkinson, Kate O'Farrell, Richard Davies, and Paula Fajardo (Disney+) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Andor : “Who Are You?" - Yan Miles (Disney+)

- Yan Miles (Disney+) Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program: Welcome to Wrexham : “Down to the Wire" - Sam Fricke, Jenny Krochmal, Mohamed el Manasterly, Michael Oliver, Tim Roche, Matt Wafaie, Steve Welch, and Tim Wilsbach (FX)

- Sam Fricke, Jenny Krochmal, Mohamed el Manasterly, Michael Oliver, Tim Roche, Matt Wafaie, Steve Welch, and Tim Wilsbach (FX) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program: Music by John Williams - Dmitri Makarov, Tim Farrell, Richard Gould, and Ramiro Belgardt (Disney+)

- Dmitri Makarov, Tim Farrell, Richard Gould, and Ramiro Belgardt (Disney+) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program: Beatles ‘64 - Josh Berger and Giles Martin (Disney+)

- Josh Berger and Giles Martin (Disney+) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program: Welcome to Wrexham : “Down to the Wire" - Mark Jensen (FX)

- Mark Jensen (FX) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: Andor - Mohen Leo, TJ Falls, Luke Murphy, Neal Scanlan, Scott Pritchard, Joseph Kasparian, Sue Rowe, Paolo D'Arco, and Jean-Clément Soret (Disney+)

Congratulations to the visual effects team behind ANDOR on their Creative Arts Emmy® Awards win for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2oWkalcVGH — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) September 7, 2025

As you can see by the list above, Lucasfilm’s second season of Andor: A Star Wars Story was the big winner for The Walt Disney Company at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year, taking home 4 of the 11 awards for which it was nominated.

was the big winner for The Walt Disney Company at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year, taking home 4 of the 11 awards for which it was nominated. Other big winners at the two ceremonies were Apple TV+’s The Studio (9 wins out of 16 nominations), HBO’s The Penguin (8 wins out of 17 nominations), NBC’s SNL50: The Anniversary Special (7 wins out of 11 nominations), and Apple TV+’s Severance (6 wins out of 17 nominations).

(9 wins out of 16 nominations), HBO’s (8 wins out of 17 nominations), NBC’s (7 wins out of 11 nominations), and Apple TV+’s (6 wins out of 17 nominations). The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be held this coming Sunday, September 14th, with more major nominations for Andor and other television programs from The Walt Disney Company.

Congratulations to ANDOR's editor Yan Miles, ACE on their Creative Arts Emmy® Awards win for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/GyBUq5r8fx — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) September 7, 2025

