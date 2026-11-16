Stars of “A Proud Family Wizmas” Descend Upon Los Angeles for Special Premiere Event
You can watch the special now on Disney+
The stars of the new Christmas special, A Proud Family Wizmas, celebrated the new Disney+ animated special with a special screening and activities in Los Angeles.
What's Happening:
- The stars and creative team behind the new holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas, gathered at the grand reopening of the historic Vision Theater in Los Angeles' Leimert Park to celebrate its premiere.
- The new special - available on Disney+ - is set in the world of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and was celebrated with a community block party that featured special activities, a Penny Proud character meet and greet, and other fun like drawing stations, and a clay puppet demonstration. After all, the new special is made in stop-motion animation.
- The whole event was built up to a special screening of the new special, A Proud Family Wizmas, held at the new WACO Theatre center, that also featured a conversation with cast and creatives moderated by human2human with Stacy Ike podcast host, Stacy Ike.
- Those in attendance included stars Kyla Pratt, Jo Marie Payton, Alisa Reyes, Karen Malina White, Paula Jai Parker and Soleil Moon Frye , who were joined by guest stars Affion Crockett and JB Smoove, as well as creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar.
- The celebration concluded with a VIP reception at Somerville, a venue co-owned by actress Issa Rae.
- A Proud Family Wizmas, a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.
- The special features Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez). Guest stars include Anderson .Paak (Mall Elf), Lil Rel Howery (Bubble), JB Smoove (Mall Santa), Karlous Miller (Benny), Tone Loc (Penny Loc), Earthquake (Big Mack), Luenell (Belinda), Affion Crockett (Billy) and Gabrielle Union (Talia Rogue).
- You can catch the new special now on streaming on Disney+. You can find out what we thought of the new special in our A Proud Family Wizmas review.
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