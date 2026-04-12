"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Terry Crews, Simon Helberg, and More to Appear Week of April 13th

The show also welcomes Lisa Vanderpump, Josh Owens, Anthony Norman, Mo Willems, Emma Grede, and others.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 16th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of April 13-17:

Monday, April 13 Anthony Norman (Jury Duty) Prime Focus, featuring Gio Benitez, tours Alaska Airlines’ new facility outside of Seattle, where they train crew members on everything from unruly passengers to cabin depressurization All Access sits down with Bob Odenkirk to discuss his life, career, and new film Normal

Tuesday, April 14 Josh Owen (The Madness of Believing: A Memoir from Inside Alex Jones’s Conspiracy Machine) Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen (The Miniature Wife)

Wednesday, April 15 Emma Grede (Start with Yourself) Terry Crews (Terry’s Many Hats) Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, investigates how the IDF is quietly assisting settlers on the West Bank, contributing to conditions that fuel rising settler violence and Palestinian casualties

Thursday, April 16 Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Villa) Simon Helberg (The Audacity) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, visits the biggest bug farm in France, where they hope to revolutionize the way livestock and even pets are fed

Friday, April 17 TikTalk with America’s favorite grandma, Babs Costello Mo Willems and The Pigeon (It’s My Bird-Day)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.