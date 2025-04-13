"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Lake Bell, Chris Whipple and More to Appear week of April 14th

This week's Prime Focus topics cover school choice, the Menendez brothers, LGBTQ+-themed books in elementary schools and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 18th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of April 14th-18th:

Monday, April 14 Yemi Alade ( Iyanu ) Chris Whipple ( Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History ) Judge Esther Salas (threats judges are facing in this current climate) Prime Focus features Eva Pilgrim report on a mother’s allegations that after giving birth while on prescribed medication to help her overcome her opioid addiction, a hospital reported a false-positive drug test to Child Protective Services

Tuesday, April 15 Guests TBA Prime Focus featuring Steve Osunsami takes a fascinating look at unlikely allies in a fight over school choice

Wednesday, April 16 Denzel Curry ( King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 ) Lake Bell ( All About Brains: A Book About People! ) Prime Focus speaks with two families with opposing views ahead of a major Supreme Court case happening this spring that will decide if parents have a constitutional right to limit the exposure their children have to LGBTQ+-themed books in elementary schools

Thursday, April 17 Spiritbox ( Tsunami Sea ) Lovie Simone ( Forever ) Melinda Gates ( The Next Day: Transitions, Change and Moving Forward ) Tiktalk with creator Gabs Chase Prime Focus features Matt Gutman with the latest twists and turns in the saga that ultimately could end in the Menendez brothers being released Linsey Davis with a follow-up to the award-winning investigation: Who Guards the Guards

Friday, April 18 Ravyn Lenae (TBA) Luke Kirby ( Étoile )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.