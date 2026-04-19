"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Elliot Page, Laurie Metcalf, and More to Appear Week of April 20th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 20th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of April 20-24:

Monday, April 20 Laurie Metcalf (Big Mistakes) Prime Focus, featuring Jonathan Karl, sits down with renowned mentalist Oz Pearlman, who will be performing at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Emma Grede to discuss her path to success, business advice and new book, Start With Yourself



Tune in to ABC News Live from 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT for The Devil Wears Prada 2: World Premiere Red Carpet livestreaming coverage, hosted by Deborah Roberts.

Tuesday, April 21 Keisha Lance Bottoms (Former Mayor of Atlanta; The Rough Side of the Mountain: A Memoir) Prime Focus, featuring Rocsi Diaz, spends a day at the races examining how superstars like Rauw Alejandro, Lil Yachty, Akon and Lil Wayne are carving out a presence in horse racing with Run Fast Racing, a celebrity-backed horse racing ownership group, as the sport attracts a new generation of fans

Wednesday, April 22 Elliot Page and Drew Denny (Second Nature: Gender and Sexuality in the Animal World) Stephanie Hsu and Luke Evans (The Rocky Horror Show) Prime Focus honors Earth Day, featuring Alex Presha reporting on the ongoing environmental crisis happening in San Diego due to raw sewage contaminating the Tijuana River Valley

Thursday, April 23 TikTalk with creator Carly Weinstein Chef Mario Carbone Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, meets the humanoid robots at the center of a U.S.-China competition

Friday, April 24 Laura Marano (Original Sound)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.