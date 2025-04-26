"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Geena Davis, Wyatt Russell and More to Appear Week of April 28th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 28th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd:

Monday, April 28 Damiano David ( Silverlines ) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Rivers’ deep dive on immigration

Tuesday, April 29 Guest TBA Prime Focus, featuring Mary Bruce investigating the impact of Trump’s tariff plan by speaking with farmers who are nervous about it and shrimpers who are hopeful it will help their industry

Wednesday, April 30 Wyatt Russell ( Thunderbolts* ) Geena Davis ( The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page ) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami reporting on the major disagreement between elected Republicans in deep-red Oklahoma over which schools should be allowed to be public charter schools

Thursday, May 1 Tiktalk with creator Cole Walliser Prime Focus, featuring Mireya Villarreal’s reporting on the residents of a small Texas community voting to give Elon Musk’s SpaceX control over their town’s administration and rename it Starbase, Texas

Friday, May 2 Rachel Platten ( Set Me Free Tour )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.