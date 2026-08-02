"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Willem Dafoe, Gin Blossoms, and More to Appear Week of August 3rd

The show also welcomes Dr. Agenia W. Clark, Chris Young, and others.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 3rd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 3-7:

Monday, August 3 Dr. Agenia W. Clark, president of Fisk University, on her efforts to bring a data center to campus

Tuesday, August 4 Robin Wilson and Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms (Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors Tour) Prime Focus, featuring Ian Pannell, reports on children living in Iran, Israel and Lebanon who describe nights spent in shelters, the fear of airstrikes and the trauma of losing their sense of safety

Wednesday, August 5 Chris Young (The Wound Is Where the Light Enters) Prime Playlist, featuring Jaclyn Lee, sits down with the band Intocable to discuss their new tour

Thursday, August 6 Willem Dafoe (Late Fame)

Friday, August 7 Guests TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



