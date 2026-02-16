"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Dove Cameron, Aldis Hodge, and More to Appear Week of February 16th

The show also welcomes Juan Uribe, Richard Brown, Kenny Stills, Ali Siddiq, and others.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of February 12th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of February 16-20:

Monday, February 16 Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia (56 Days) All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Usher and Big Sean to celebrate the opening of a $1 million entertainment incubator at the Michigan Central Boys and Girls Club and discuss their iconic music careers

Tuesday, February 17 Juan Uribe shares his son’s search for a stem cell match and calls attention to the decrease in Latino stem cell collection Prime Focus visits HBCUs to showcase the real-world impact of MacKenzie Scott’s more than $1 billion in donations and talks to people close to her to gain more insight into the motivation behind her donations

Wednesday, February 18 Aldis Hodge (Cross) Richard Brown (Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League) Prime Focus, featuring Elizabeth Schulze, investigates the impact AI has on electricity demand

Thursday, February 19 Kenny Stills (Still Growing, Still Learning, Still Me: Journey of Protest, Healing, and Personal Transformation) Ali Siddiq (My Two Sons) Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, examines the controversial and conservative policies included in Project 2025 and how the Trump Administration’s stance on them have changed throughout the last 10 years ahead of the State of the Union



Following Prime on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 8:30 p.m. EST, Rocsi Diaz sits down with neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo’s son Michael Archer Jr. as he remembers his father’s life and legacy.

Friday, February 20 Dr. Darien Sutton talks about heart health and more



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.