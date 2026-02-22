"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Week of February 23rd

Prime Focus topics cover Ukraine's energy system, the State of the Union, the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of February 12th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of February 23-27:

Monday, February 23 Yerin Ha (Bridgerton) Comprehensive State of the Union coverage live from Washington D.C. Prime Focus, featuring Ian Pannell, details how Ukraine’s energy system has been crippled by unrelenting attacks from Russia, leaving families without power and water for days at a time.



Following Prime on Monday, Feb. 23, at 8:30 p.m. EST, Linsey Davis travels across the country in search of the American Dream and speaks with Americans about how their dreams have transformed and been affected by recent policies in new special My Reality: The American Dream.

Tuesday, February 24 Comprehensive State of the Union coverage live from Washington D.C. Ahead of the State of the Union, Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, examines the controversial and conservative policies included in Project 2025 and how the Trump Administration’s stance on them have changed throughout the last 10 years.



Following Prime Kyra Phillips will anchor a special State of the Union pre-show on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. EST, followed by network coverage of the State of the Union address and Democratic response. Linsey Davis will anchor the post-show from 11 p.m. EST to midnight with reporting and analysis from Mary Bruce, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott and Pierre Thomas.

Wednesday, February 25 Nate Bargatze (The Greatest Average American) Ted McGinley (Shrinking) Prime Focus sits down with American lawyer and founder of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project Margaret Burnham and Edward Smith, whose father, Tommy Lee Walker, was recently declared innocent 70 years after his execution in Dallas.

Thursday, February 26 Anderson.Paak (K-Pops!) Top Chef host Kristen Kish and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons Josh Levi (The Hydraulic Tour) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, examines an upcoming Supreme Court case that will decide whether or not a federal ban on guns for “habitual users” of illegal drugs, including marijuana, is constitutional.

Friday, February 27 Joshua Bennett (The People Can Fly) Andrew Jarecki (The Alabama Solution) Richard Brown (Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League) Dr. Darien Sutton talks about heart health and more



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.