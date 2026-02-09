"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Yerin Ha, Reshona Landfair, and More to Appear Week of February 9th

Plus Kelly Rowland, Adrienne Ballon, Madison Beer, Valentina Ferrer and others join the show.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of February 12th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of February 9-13:

Monday, February 9 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Matt Rivers, talks with Cubans after President Trump announced that Cuba will no longer be receiving money or oil from Venezuela, and what this may mean for their already fragile economy All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Kelly Rowland as she opens up about her life, parenting, Destiny’s Child, and more

Tuesday, February 10 Adrienne Bailon (Chef’s Kiss) Joshua Bennett (The People Can Fly: American Promise, Black Prodigies, and the Greatest Miracle of All Time) Prime Playlist with Madison Beer on her rise to fame and new album Locket

Wednesday, February 11 Yerin Ha (Bridgerton) NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving (Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association) “Jane Doe” in infamous R. Kelly video Reshona Landfair (Who’s Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse)

Thursday, February 12 TikTalk about New York Fashion Week with creator and model Valentina Ferrer Prime Focus, featuring Brian Buckmire, discusses prenups and how they can be a helpful tool for partners and not just for planning divorce

Friday, February 13 Sonja Lyubomirsky (Happiness expert; distinguished professor of psychology at University of California, Riverside) and Harry Reis (Dean’s professor at the University of Rochester) (How to Feel Loved: The Five Mindsets That Get You More of What Matters Most) American lawyer and founder of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project Margaret Burnham and Edward Smith, whose father Tommy Lee Walker was recently declared innocent 70 years after his execution in Dallas



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.