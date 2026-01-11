"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Grace Van Patten, Joseph Sikora, and More to Appear Week of January 12th

Prime Focus topics include West Virginia's Supreme Court case about transgender athletes, genocide in Sudan, and Ukrainian families waiting to be reunited with children sent to Russian military camps

What’s Happening:

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of January 12-16:

Monday, January 12 Herm Edwards (Hangin’ with Herm) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, sits down with Becky Pepper-Jackson, the West Virginia teen at the center of the Supreme Court case to decide whether efforts to ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports are unlawful and unconstitutional All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Stephen A. Smith to talk about his life and career and get his take on the latest news in sports

Tuesday, January 13 Grace Van Patten and Jackson White (Tell Me Lies) Priscilla Presley (Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis) Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock (My Ego Told Me To) Prime Focus, featuring Ian Pannell, takes a look at the ongoing genocide happening in Sudan, and what, if anything, the world is doing about it

Wednesday, January 14 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, speaks with Ukrainian families anxiously awaiting the return of their children who were taken and sent to Russian military camps

Thursday, January 15 Joseph Sikora (Power Book IV: Force) WWE World Heavyweight Champion and actor CM Punk (Night Patrol) Prime Focus, featuring Patrick Reevell, investigates a radical right-wing movement growing in Britain

Friday, January 16 Dating advice for 2026 from matchmaker and dating expert Maria Avgitidis TikTalk with creator Brandon Edelman



