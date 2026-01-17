"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and More to Appear Week of January 19th

Prime Focus covers pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists, how the U.S. intervention in Venezuela could impact Cuba, and Ukrainian families awaiting the return of children sent to Russian military camps

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of January 19-23:

Monday, January 19 Herm Edwards (Hangin’ with Herm) All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to talk about their lives, careers and new movie The Rip

Tuesday, January 20 Jennette McCurdy (Half His Age) Dr. Tara Narula (The Healing Power of Resilience: A New Prescription for Health and Well-Being) Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien, takes a look back at the pardons for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists one year later

Wednesday, January 21 DJ, producer and songwriter ILLENIUM (Odyssey) Rebecca Hall (The Beauty) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Rivers, dives into the potential repercussions the United States’ intervention in Venezuela could have on Cuba

Thursday, January 22 Michael Urie (Shrinking) Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, speaks with Ukrainian families anxiously awaiting the return of their children, who were taken and sent to Russian military camps

Friday, January 23 Tips for strategic organization that actually last with certified professional organizer Samantha Pregenzer TikTalk with creator Emelia Hartford



