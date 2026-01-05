"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Priscilla Presley, Ramón Rodriguez, and More to Appear Week of January 5th

Prime Focus topics cover 1 year since the wildfires in Los Angeles, a radical right-wing movement in Britain, and the ongoing genocide in Sudan.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of January 5-9:

Monday, January 5 Herm Edwards (Hangin’ with Herm) All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Stephen A. Smith to talk about his life, career and get his take on the latest news in sports

Tuesday, January 6 Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent) Chris Duffy (Humor Me) Prime Focus, featuring Alex Stone, visits Altadena, California, one year after the devastating Los Angeles wildfires

Wednesday, January 7 Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel (Oncologist, professor and chief architect of the Affordable Care Act; Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life) Prime Focus, featuring Patrick Reevell, investigates a radical right-wing movement growing in Britain

Thursday, January 8 Priscilla Presley (Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis) Malachi Kirby (A Thousand Blows) Prime Focus, featuring Ian Pannell, takes a look at the ongoing genocide happening in Sudan, and what, if anything, the world is doing about it

Friday, January 9 Wendy Donnell (Editor-in-Chief of PCMag) TikTalk with creator and magician Gianni Palumbo



