"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Master P, Tove Lo, and More to Appear Week of July 20th

Prime Focus topics cover what life is like in the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire deal, and Jewish gun club chapters that have partnered with the NRA to teach memebers proper use of firearms.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 20th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 20-24:

Monday, July 20 Guests TBA

Tuesday, July 21 Master P (Cash Money & No Limit Tour) Prime Focus, featuring Tom Soufi Burridge, investigates what life is like in the Gaza Strip since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal — a family living in a tent and a doctor working at Al Shifa hospital tell the world their stories

Wednesday, July 22 Tove Lo (Estrus) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, looks at “Lox & Loaded,” a Jewish gun club with chapters across the country that has partnered with the NRA and aims to teach Jews how to properly use firearms amid the rise in antisemitism

Thursday, July 23 Guests TBA Prime Playlist, featuring Rocsi Diaz, sits down with global music sensation Tyla for an intimate conversation on her meteoric rise from Johannesburg to international superstardom

Friday, July 24 Temper Trap (Sungazer) TikTalk with creator Tyler Bergantino (The Tall Tour)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



